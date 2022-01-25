Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To explore the present situation and epidemiological characteristics of pesticide poisoning in Chengdu City from 2012 to 2021, and to provide scientific evidence for further prevention and control.



METHODS: In January 2022, the pesticide poisoning report cards of Chengdu City from 2012 to 2021 were collected from the China Disease Control and Prevention Information System. The data of the report card was reorganized and the distribution characteristics of pesticide poisoning such as time, region, gender, age and pesticide types were analyzed.



RESULTS: 14326 cases of pesticide poisoning were reported in Chengdu City from 2012 to 2021, 651 deaths, and the fatality rate was 4.54%. The cases of productive pesticide poisoning and unproductive pesticide poisoning were 504 and 13822, respectively. The fatality rates of productive and unproductive pesticide poisoning were 1.39% and 4.66%, which were significant different (χ(2)=11.99, P=0.001). The highest reported cases of pesticide poisoning was in 2013 (1779) and the lowest in 2021 (1047). The number of reported cases showed a downward trend year by year (t=-12.30, P<0.001), and the fatality rates also showed a downward trend year by year (χ(2)(trend)=25.48, P<0.001). The fluctuation range of unproductive pesticide poisoning cases in each month of the year was small, and the productive pesticide poisoning mainly occurred from May to August. The regions with the largest number of reported poisoning cases were Pengzhou (1620), Jianyang (1393), Jintang (1266) and Qionglai (1158). The high incidence of poisoning was among 25-54 years old (50.21%, 7193/14326). The fatality rate in the age group 75-96 years old was the highest (8.98%, 95/1058), and the fatality rates increased gradually with age (χ(2)(trend)=186.03, P<0.001). The pesticides causing poisoning were mainly insecticide (43.86%, 6284/14326) and herbicides (35.75%, 5121/14326). Herbicides paraquat had the highest fatality rate (9.54%, 286/2998).



CONCLUSION: Pesticide poisoning in Chengdu City is mainly unproductive poisoning. Health education should be carried out for key areas and people, and the control of highly toxic pesticides such as insecticide and herbicides should be strengthened.



目的： 分析2012至2021年成都市农药中毒的现状及分布特征，为制定防控策略提供科学依据。 方法： 于2022年1月，从中国疾病预防控制信息系统导出成都市2012至2021年农药中毒报告卡，对报告卡数据资料进行整理，并分析农药中毒的时间、地区、性别、年龄、农药种类等分布特征。 结果： 2012至2021年成都市共报告农药中毒14 326例，死亡651例，病死率4.54%。生产性农药中毒和非生产性农药中毒分别为504例和13 822例，病死率分别为1.39%和4.66%，差异有统计学意义（χ(2)=11.99，P=0.001）。2013年报告农药中毒人数最多（1 779例），2021年最少（1 047例），报告病例数呈逐年下降趋势（t=-12.30，P<0.001），病死率也呈逐年下降趋势（χ(2)(趋势)=25.48，P<0.001）。非生产性农药中毒全年各月波动幅度较小，生产性农药中毒集中发生在5至8月。中毒报告例数最多的地区为彭州市（1 620例）、简阳市（1 393例）、金堂县（1 266例）和邛崃市（1 158例）。中毒高发年龄为25~54岁（50.21%，7 193/14 326）；75~96岁年龄组病死率最高（8.98%，95/1 058），病死率随着年龄的增长而逐渐升高（χ(2)(趋势)=186.03，P<0.001）。导致中毒的农药以杀虫剂（43.86%，6 284/14 326）和除草剂（35.75%，5 121/14 326）为主；除草剂类的百草枯病死率最高（9.54%，286/2 998）。 结论： 成都市农药中毒主要为非生产性中毒，应针对重点地区和人群开展健康宣教，同时加强杀虫剂、除草剂等高毒、剧毒农药的管控。.

