Abstract

Background

Take-Home Naloxone (THN) programs were introduced in Sweden in 2018 -- a country with one of the highest rates of overdose mortality in the EU and a severe stigmatisation of people who inject drugs. This qualitative study builds on the international research that has expanded a previously narrow and medical focus on overdose deaths. It uses Zinberg's framework to look beyond the role of the "drug" to include the attitudes and personality of the person ("set") and contextual factors ("setting"). This study explores the impacts of THN from the perspective of overdose survivors.



Methods

Between November 2021 and May 2022 semi-structured interviews were conducted with 22 opioid overdose survivors, recruited among clients of the Stockholm needle and syringe program. All the participants had been treated with naloxone in an overdose situation. The interviews were processed through thematic analysis using deductive and inductive coding in accordance with the theoretical framework.



Results

Interviewees included men and women who used different types of drugs. THN has impacted on "drug" in terms of naloxone-induced withdrawal symptoms and peers having to deal with survivors' emotions. Exploring "set" revealed feelings of shame following naloxone revival for the person who overdosed. Despite such reactions, participants retained an overwhelmingly positive attitude towards THN. Participants integrated THN into their risk management practices ("setting") and some acknowledged that THN provided a new way to treat overdoses without necessarily needing to interact with authorities, especially the police.



Conclusion

The THN program has influenced "drug, set and setting" for participants, providing increased safety at drug-intake and transferring overdose management and the burden of care to the community. The lived experience of participants also exposes the limitations of THN indicating that there are additional unmet needs beyond THN programs, particularly in terms of "setting".

