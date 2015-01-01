|
Walsh K, Ey L, Hand K, Smith R, Howard S, Fenton A, Whiteford C, Brown M, Pinnock R, Rodier L. Child. Youth Serv. Rev. 2023; 150: e106951.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
To improve educational outcomes for maltreated children, there is an urgent need to strengthen the capacity of the education workforce to respond appropriately to their needs. We conducted a systematic scoping review to synthesize current evidence about child protection and safeguarding in initial (pre-registration) teacher education with the aim of developing a knowledge base, and understanding what we -- as researchers, teacher educators, and professional accreditation bodies -- can and should be doing better. Thirty-one studies (reported in 38 papers) met the inclusion criteria. Studies were coded inductively against standardised criteria and critically appraised. Coding of study aims yielded three themes forming a descriptive map of research in the field: (i) studies investigating student teachers' perceptions of their preparedness to deal with child protection and safeguarding (n = 15); (ii) studies investigating preparation for child protection and safeguarding in initial teacher education courses (n = 14); and (iii) studies investigating student teachers' preferences for future training (n = 2). We identified key contents or topics covered, teaching methods and delivery modes, time allocations, and personnel involved in course delivery.
Child protection; Child safeguarding; Educators; Teacher education; Teacher preparation; Teachers