Abstract

Street children are becoming common in the developing countries despite the implementation of several interventions. Family support as one of the interventions to address street children and considered to be the leading one. However, there is a dearth of literature on the influence of family support on child streetism. In this regard, the article explored the influence of family support on child streetism in Dodoma and Dar es Salaam. This article adopted the cross sectional descriptive design whereby the informants were selected using purposive and snowballing sampling techniques and data. Data were collected using semi-structured interviews and documentary review and thematic data analysis technique was used to analyse the qualitative data. The findings revealed that family support influences child streetism. Children are not likely to live in the street when the families support them. Specifically, substance use and abuse of parents and guardians, single parenting families, child-headed household, child neglect and family violence contribute to street children. The article among others recommends that parenting skills and style of the community members must be enhanced to provide favourable environment within the family setting for children to cherish their future.

Language: en