Lassri D, Gewirtz-Meydan A, Zamir O. Mindfulness (N Y) 2023; 14(4): 970-978.

10.1007/s12671-023-02107-6

Although childhood maltreatment is negatively linked with the quality of adult intimate relationships, only relatively scant research has addressed the mechanisms underlying this link, focusing mainly on negative psychological processes. The role of positive processes in this link has been little explored, especially among non-clinical samples. The current study sought to examine the mediating role of self-compassion in the association between childhood maltreatment and relationship satisfaction.


Childhood maltreatment; Intimate relationship satisfaction; Mindfulness; Resilience; Self-compassion

