SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Fridell LA, Marier CJ. Homicide Stud. 2023; 27(1): 142-166.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10887679221112601

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The contrast between many community members' views about the extent to which force used by police is excessive and the criminal justice system's determination of same suggests a "reasonableness divide." Using survey data from 3,600 nationally representative adults, this study assessed one possible reason for this divide--that community members evaluate the reasonableness of deadly force using factors that are not considered in legal assessments. The results affirmed this divide--finding that community members' evaluations of deadly force incidents are impacted by the race of the subject and by the precipitating event. Policy and research implications are presented.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print