Abstract

The contrast between many community members' views about the extent to which force used by police is excessive and the criminal justice system's determination of same suggests a "reasonableness divide." Using survey data from 3,600 nationally representative adults, this study assessed one possible reason for this divide--that community members evaluate the reasonableness of deadly force using factors that are not considered in legal assessments. The results affirmed this divide--finding that community members' evaluations of deadly force incidents are impacted by the race of the subject and by the precipitating event. Policy and research implications are presented.

