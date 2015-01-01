|
Rappert B, Adang O, De Paepe J, Dymond A, Easton M, Probert T. Homicide Stud. 2023; 27(1): 187-203.
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
Comparison across jurisdictions is one way of assessing the appropriateness of lethal force resulting from the actions of law enforcement agencies. This article sets out a vision for a global use of force monitor that can enable meaningful comparisons between law enforcement agencies. It examines some of the opportunities and challenges associated with developing such a monitor in relation to (i) the legal frameworks in place governing use of lethal force; (ii) how official state agencies record and respond to deaths; and (iii) the contexts for the use of lethal force.
