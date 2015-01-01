SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Hanson K, Lysova A. Homicide Stud. 2023; 27(3): 361-383.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10887679211047445

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Media research on intimate partner homicide (IPH) has primarily focused on male perpetrators and female victims. This study analyzed 203 English-language news articles of IPH involving male victims and female perpetrators for the year 2019. Using thematic analysis, we identified two main themes: doubting the victim (who is the victim?) and victim recognition ("he didn't deserve this"). The findings suggest that male victims of female perpetrated IPH tend to be blamed for their victimization and represented as non-ideal and illegitimate victims in the news media.


Language: en
