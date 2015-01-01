SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Eriksson L, McPhedran S, Mazerolle P, Wortley R. Homicide Stud. 2023; 27(3): 384-402.

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/10887679221079801

unavailable

The study examined "gendered" and "general" factors associated with homicide using interviews with men convicted of murder or manslaughter in Australia. We compared men committing intimate partner femicide (IPF; n = 68) with men killing female non-intimate partners (MF; n = 44) and male non-intimate partners (MM; n = 135). They shared developmental and socio-economic characteristics. MM men reported extensive criminal histories and serious substance problems compared with IPF men. Many IPF men had perpetrated partner violence. Similarities existed across jealousy and marital role attitudes, though IPF men more likely condoned wife abuse and behaviorally controlled partners. Policies informed by complexity and diversity are important.


