Citation
Tan V, Lim J, Akksilp K, Chow WL, Ma S, Chen C. BMC Public Health 2023; 23(1): e1285.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
37403019
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Singapore is one of the most rapidly ageing populations in the world. Nearly half of all disease burdens in Singapore are attributable to modifiable risk factors. This indicates that many illnesses are preventable by modifying behaviours such as increasing physical activity levels or maintaining a healthy diet. Prior cost-of-illness studies have estimated the cost of selected modifiable risk factors. However, no local study has compared costs between groups of modifiable risks. This study aims to estimate the societal cost attributable to a comprehensive list of modifiable risks in Singapore.
Language: en
Keywords
Global Burden of Disease; Modifiable risk factors; Population attributable fraction; Societal cost