Abstract

BACKGROUND: The literature reports a vast amount of epidemiological information on injuries in volleyball athletes. However, little is known about the incidence of injuries in elite athletes of international level participating in major competitions, such as world championships and Olympic games. The objective of the study was to analyse the incidence of injuries in elite professional volleyball athletes, and the prevalence of complaints reported by athletes.



METHODS: This is a case study in which data were collected between April 2018 and August 2021. All the athletes called to play for the Brazilian national male volleyball team during the analysis period participated. From the athletes' medical records, the occurrence of injuries (injurious events that lead to a time off from activities) and complaints (discomforts that did not lead to a time off from activities) were analysed. Frequency data were used to calculate incidence, prevalence and ratios.



RESULTS: From 41 athletes who played for the team during the analysed period, 12 athletes had 28 injuries and 38 athletes reported 402 complaints. For injuries, an incidence of seven injuries/1,000 h of competition and two injuries/1,000 h of training was observed. The average recovery time of the athletes was 10 days. The regions with the highest prevalence of injuries were the knee (111/1,000 athletes) and ankle (69/1,000 athletes). For complaints, 402 complaints required 1,085 treatment sessions, with the regions with the highest prevalence of complaints being the knee (261/1,000 complaints) followed by the shoulders (236/1,000 complaints). Athletes aged above 23 years and those playing as middle blockers and outside hitters presented a higher prevalence of injuries and complaints.



CONCLUSIONS: Almost one-third of the athletes had injuries and almost all athletes reported complaints during the study period. Injuries and complaints were more prevalent in the knees. Complaints caused a high demand for the healthcare team. To manage risk of injuries for overload, specific injury prevention strategies are needed and should be included as an essential component of the training plan for elite volleyball players.

