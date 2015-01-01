Abstract

Childhood sexual abuse (CSA) is increasingly recognised and the impact often lifelong.1 At least 15% of girls/young women and 5% of boys/young men experience some form of sexual abuse before the age of 16 years,2 after which they may be offered sexual health follow-up (SHFU) from a paediatric sexual abuse referral centre (SARC). For children and young people (CYP) and their carers, the visit may be anxiety-provoking or risk revisiting trauma. For referring teams, there may be barriers to finding an appropriate provider, especially for CYP aged under 13 years who cannot attend standard sexual health clinics. For primary care providers, these consultations may feel beyond day-to-day competencies.

