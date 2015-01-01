Abstract

AIM: To explore the practices, understanding, and experiences of nurses and nursing students about domestic violence and abuse in Saudi Arabia.



BACKGROUND: Domestic violence and abuse is a well-known public health issue and a clear violation of human rights resulting in detrimental effects on women's health.



INTRODUCTION: Societal and cultural barriers in Saudi Arabia limit women's rights and disclosure of violence within marriage and families, preventing access to health care and support. There are few reports of this phenomenon in Saudi Arabia.



METHODS: We used a hermeneutic phenomenological approach to acquire in-depth insights into nurses' perceptions and experiences regarding domestic violence and abuse. Eighteen nurses and student nurses were recruited from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, using convenience sampling. Data were gathered between October 2017 and February 2018 through in-depth semistructured interviews, organized using NVivo 12 and analyzed manually to identify consistent themes. This study adhered to the consolidated criteria for reporting qualitative research.



FINDINGS: An overarching concept of "being disempowered" was identified, which was present at three levels: a lack of nurses' professional preparation, insufficient organizational structures and processes, and wider social and cultural components.



CONCLUSION: This study provides an in-depth account of nurses' practices, understanding, and experiences of domestic violence and abuse, highlighting the sensitivity and difficulties of addressing the problem in hospitals across Saudi Arabia and potentially other similar countries. IMPLICATIONS: The study's findings will inform the development of nursing education and practice in Saudi Arabia, as well as pave the way toward formulating effective strategies with needed modifications in curriculum, organizations, policy, procedures, and laws.

