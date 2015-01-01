SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Drucker A, Levi-Belz Y, Hamdan S. Omega (Westport) 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Baywood Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/00302228231186361

PMID

37402646

Abstract

Many people lost a relative during the COVID-19 pandemic. Such a loss may have deleterious implications due to the circumstances of bereavement during lockdowns and social distancing. This study aimed to explore depressive symptoms, complicated grief, and suicidal ideation in the grieving process among 104 bereaved jewish adults who had lost relatives during the COVID-19 pandemic by completing self-reported questionnaires. The results indicate high suicidal ideation, complicated grief, and depression among them. Bereaved with suicidal ideation have an avoidant attachment and a close relationship with the deceased. These results highlight the adverse implication of COVID-19 on the grief process.


Language: en

Keywords

COVID-19; depression; suicidal ideation; complicated grief; bereavement

