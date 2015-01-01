Abstract

Many people lost a relative during the COVID-19 pandemic. Such a loss may have deleterious implications due to the circumstances of bereavement during lockdowns and social distancing. This study aimed to explore depressive symptoms, complicated grief, and suicidal ideation in the grieving process among 104 bereaved jewish adults who had lost relatives during the COVID-19 pandemic by completing self-reported questionnaires. The results indicate high suicidal ideation, complicated grief, and depression among them. Bereaved with suicidal ideation have an avoidant attachment and a close relationship with the deceased. These results highlight the adverse implication of COVID-19 on the grief process.

Language: en