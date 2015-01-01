Abstract

BACKGROUND: Home hazard removal programs are effective in reducing falls among older adults, but delivery in the United States is limited.



OBJECTIVES: We completed a process evaluation of the Home Hazard Removal Program (HARP), an intervention delivered by occupational therapists.



METHODS: Using the RE-AIM framework (reach, effectiveness, adoption, implementation, maintenance), we examined outcomes using descriptive statistics and frequency distribution. We examined differences between covariates using Pearson correlation coefficients and two-sample t tests.



RESULTS: 79.1% of eligible older adults participated (reach); they experienced a 38% reduction in fall rates (effectiveness). Ninety percent of recommended strategies were completed (adoption), 99% of intervention elements were delivered (implementation), and 91% of strategies were still used at 12 months (maintenance). Participants received an average of 258.6 minutes of occupational therapy. An average of US$765.83 was spent per participant to deliver the intervention.



CONCLUSIONS: HARP has good reach, effectiveness, adherence, implementation, and maintenance and is a low-cost intervention.

