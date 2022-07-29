|
Surendran A, McSharry J, Meredith D, McNamara J, Bligh F, Meade O, O'Hora D. Pilot Feasibility Stud. 2023; 9(1): e114.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
37403177
BACKGROUND: In Ireland, the agriculture sector reports the highest number of fatalities even though farmers constitute only 6% of the working population. Tractor-related behaviours are implicated in 55% of all vehicle work-related fatalities and 25% of reported injuries, and many of these occur in farmyards. There is limited research on the feasibility and acceptability of behaviour change interventions to improve tractor safety. Target behaviours that promote safe operation in farmyards, determining and addressing blind spots of tractors, were identified, and an intervention was developed following the Behaviour Change Wheel Approach. The objective of the study is to examine the feasibility, fidelity and acceptability of a behaviour change intervention to enhance the safe operation of tractors in farmyards with a particular focus on tractor blind spots.
Language: en
Farmers; Behaviour change intervention; Blind-spots; Farm safety intervention; Feasibility study; Peer-to-peer mentoring; Tractors