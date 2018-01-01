|
Citation
|
Stumbrys D, Štelemėkas M, Jasilionis D, Rehm J. Scand. J. Public Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Associations of Public Health in the Nordic Countries Regions, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37401472
|
Abstract
|
AIMS: From 1 January 2018, the number of retail hours for the sale of alcohol was reduced from 14 to 5 hours on Sundays and from 14 to 10 hours on the other days of the week in Lithuania. The significant reduction of hours for the sale of alcohol on Sundays may have affected the distribution of alcohol-attributable deaths during the week. This study aimed to examine the change in the weekly pattern of alcohol-attributable male mortality before and after imposing limits on the hours when alcohol can be sold.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
alcohol control policy; alcohol poisoning; Alcohol-attributable mortality; Lithuania; weekly pattern of deaths