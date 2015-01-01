Abstract

The Head of the National Police of the Republic of Indonesia is now promoting law enforcement at the police level by prioritizing restorative justice in the framework of great service to the community. The efforts of the Head of the National Police of the Republic of Indonesia, who stipulated National Police Chief Regulation Number 8 of 2021 about the Handling of Crimes Based on Restorative Justice, further support this. The National Police Chief's Regulations clarify how law enforcement should prioritize restorative justice in several situations, including those involving traffic accidents. This restorative justice procedure should be used to settle cases involving traffic accidents since it is a positive step toward reform. According to Friedman's view, legal content, legal organization, and legal culture all have an impact on how well law enforcement works. Nevertheless, in practice, these three requirements have not been met in the law enforcement system by restorative justice, preventing the optimal operation of the restorative justice system for the settlement of traffic accident cases.

