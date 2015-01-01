|
Citation
Muthangya A, Muoki S, Chidongo TM, Wokabi F. Jumuga J. Educ. Oral Stud. Hum. Sci. 2023; 6(1): 1-16.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Jumuga Research Team)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
The research article is based on a broader research project that set out to investigate the influence of Christian teachings and biblical texts on Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) among the Christian Women of Kilifi County of Kenya. Its specific focus is on how faith became a key coping strategy for women swimming in the troubled waters of IPV.
Language: en
Keywords
Violence; intimate partner; Religion; Coping Strategies; cultural beliefs