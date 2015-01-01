Abstract

This study explored the associations between leadership and relationship constructs, as well as psychological safety in athletes' perceptions of flourishing and thriving. A total of 166 participants (males = 87; female = 79) from team sports completed a survey measuring athletes' perceptions of coach transformational leadership behaviours, coach-athlete relationship quality, team psychological safety, flourishing and thriving. A covariance-based structural equation modelling was employed. The analysis indicated that coach transformational leadership served as an antecedent to both team psychological safety and coach-athlete relationship quality. The analysis further highlighted that both relationship quality and psychological safety predicted athletes' flourishing and in turn thriving. Collectively, these findings suggest that coaches as leaders have a significant role to play in creating an environment that athletes feel valued, connected, confident and comfortable. In such environments, coaching becomes a process where coaches and athletes are fully integrated and sport becomes a worthwhile (inter)personal pursuit.

