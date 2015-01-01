Abstract

This research is focused on reviewing the literature on the issue of gender equality and women's empowerment policies to reveal relationships, publication trends, hot topics or themes that have always been the object of research - especially on the issue of gender equality and women's empowerment. In this study, the data used for analysis consisted of 877 documents obtained from the Scopus database. Then, the data was analyzed using VOSviewer. VOSviewer is used for creating, visualizing, and exploring bibliometric maps of science. The results showed a significant increase in the number of publications on gender equality issues over time. However, these results do not necessarily become a primary indicator of the occurrence of gender parity. On the contrary, the results of this study can be used as a reference to understand gender mainstreaming better, as well as to outline the benefits of gender equality and women's empowerment - namely, creating prosperity and peace for the entire community.

