Abstract

Social determinants of health (SDOH) are the conditions where people live, learn, work, and play that affect their health and quality of life. There has been an increasing focus on the SDOH in the field of medicine to both explain and address health outcomes. Both the risk of burn injuries and outcomes after burns have been found to be associated with multiple aspects of the SDOH. This narrative review seeks to explore the main domains of the social determinants of health, reiterate their importance to the general and burn injury population, examine each's association with risks of burn injuries and burn-related outcomes, and provide an overview of the current burn research landscape that describes the social determinants of health.

Language: en