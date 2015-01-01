SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Beal ML, Lerman SF, Leppla IE. Eur. Burn J. 2022; 3(1): 122-134.

(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)

10.3390/ebj3010010

Many burn survivors have pre-existing psychiatric conditions or develop psychological or psychiatric symptoms over the course of their hospital stay. Patients often present with low mood and neurovegetative symptoms which can be conceptualized as demoralization, adjustment disorder, or major depressive disorder. We review the literature on these syndromes in burn survivors and present three cases that highlight the continuum of these syndromes for patients who present with symptoms of depression following a burn injury. We discuss the clinical challenges of differentiating these syndromes as well as psychotherapeutic and psychopharmacologic considerations and recommendations.


adjustment disorder; burns; demoralization; major depressive disorder

