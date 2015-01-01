SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Hutchings K. Journal of Pacifism and Nonviolence 2023; 1(1): 104-113.

(Copyright © 2023, Brill)

10.1163/27727882-bja00008

The question to which we have been asked to respond frames pacifism and non-violence as timely - it implies that there are reasons to study them more seriously now. Thinking about this question from the point of view of traditions and practices of feminist pacifism and non-violence, it is their untimeliness that has most often been at the forefront of their reception. The paper makes the paradoxical case that it is this untimeliness that is key to why we should take feminist pacifism seriously.


feminism; just war; non-violence; pacifism; temporality

