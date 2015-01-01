Abstract

The popular media are important arenas where discourses on sexual violence are often articulated. These discourses are important in the treatment of victim and perpetrator by the state, media, society and - most importantly - by those closely connected to the victim or the perpetrator. Research has consistently linked the viewing of media violence with imitative behavior, increased hostility, and acceptance of violence. This paper focuses on the portrayal of sexual violence in Tamil movies produced in Chennai, India. In this study, twenty-five movies were analyzed using quantitative and qualitative content analysis. Most perpetrators were in supporting roles. Four themes were identified in the analysis: sexual violence as an expression of love; sexual violence as an expression of masculinity; sexual violence and family honor; sexual violence and comedy. The analysis shows that the portrayal of sexual violence in Tamil movies focuses mostly on the loss of honor or virginity and does not focus on the act of violence, or the trauma experienced by the victims. These portrayals are based on a patriarchal understanding of sexual violence and share elements with common rape myths in society.

Language: en