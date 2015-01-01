Abstract

Prior research indicates news sources affect hostile media perceptions, but the role of valenced framing and discrete emotions in perceived media bias remains under-explored. Based on the framing theory and hostile media effect, the study uses an experiment with 2 (CNN vs. Fox News) × 2 (Positive framing vs. Negative framing) design to examine the mediating role of discrete emotions (e.g. hope, anger, and sadness), as well as the moderating effects of racial prejudice. In contrast to prior scholarship, news sources in the study did not influence perceived media bias. However, the results show that hope, anger, and sadness all mediate the relationship between valenced framing and hostile media effect. Such effect was moderated by individuals' racial prejudice. Implications of these findings for combating anti-Asian racism and future hostile media effect research are discussed.

