This study examined adults' motivation, mobilization through social media, and intention of engagement (online and offline) in anti-Asian violence activism in the United States. Using self-determination theory, two studies were conducted to test the model and the moderation effect of political ideology and interest on engagement. Study 1 (N = 250) found that regardless of political ideology, the motivation of non-Asian ethnic groups predicted mobilization and online/offline engagement in anti-Asian violence activism. Study 2 (N = 297) found the same result that the motivation-mobilization-engagement model was significant without the influence of political interest. The results imply that anti-Asian violence appears to be a bipartisan issue for the public's motivation, mobilization, and engagement. The results present that anti-Asian violence is not only Asians' issue but also everyone's concern. A more open and affirmative approach to the prevention of anti-Asian violence for the public is suggested.