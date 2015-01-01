Abstract

COVID-19 has fueled discrimination against people of Asian descent across the world, and anti-Asian sentiment has become pervasive across social media platforms. However, little research has been conducted to understand Asians' experiences of COVID-related racism outside the USA. Drawing insights from cultivation theory and minority stress theory, this study examines how young Asians' use of social media in Australia affects their experiences of individual and vicarious racial discrimination on social media, and how racial discrimination experienced on social media is associated with their concerns about real-world racism and well-being. A survey of 413 social media users aged 16-30 who self-identified as Asians or Asian Australians shows that active use of social media relating to COVID-19 increases their likelihood of experiencing both individual and vicarious racial discrimination on social media. Racism experienced on social media contributes to their concerns about real-world racism, which leads to negative emotions and low life satisfaction.

