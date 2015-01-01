Abstract

This study investigates the third-person effect in relation to the internet-related practice of doxing. A national phone survey with a representative sample of adult citizens (N = 486) was conducted in Taiwan. The respondents reported that they were exposed to mediated messages about doxing through social media or news media. They tended to find others more vulnerable to the influence of media than themselves. The self-other discrepancy of perceived media influence was found to be associated with support for regulating doxing and intentions to engage in doxing. Perceived media influence on others was also found to motivate people to protect their privacy. The findings inform public opinion about doxing and expand the range of behavioral consequences that perceived media influence might induce.

