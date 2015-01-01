Abstract

After the 9/11 attacks, Western societies and institutions try to respond to terrorist attacks. The fight against radicalization has gained prominence on international agendas. The OECD Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) proposes a new learning objective: global competence. This research analyses how the attitudes of global competence, are reflected in government plans for the prevention of radicalization in ten European countries: Spain, Sweden, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, Austria, Belgium, France, the United Kingdom and Finland. A lexicometric analysis was performed using clustering techniques. Iramuteq program is used. A quantitative analysis was also carried out on a qualitative data corpus to facilitate comparative analysis. While European socio-educational policies are, theoretically, a fundamental pillar in the pursuit of integration, in practice, the network of correspondence shows a policy focused on the threat of terrorism, where police intervention is prioritized, and the role of education is insignificant. We conclude that policies for the prevention of radicalization in Europe do not reflect the characteristics that define democratic, interculturally competent citizenship and are not aligned with global competence. We suggest promoting transversality and unity of policies which encourage integration and social cohesion and reassessing the value of schools as a proactive measure for inclusion.

Language: en