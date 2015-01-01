Abstract

Lately, the artistic world and the social world are more strongly linked. This article presents social dance being used as an instrument, a bridge and/or tool for groups of vulnerable people exhibiting the social characteristics of risk and/or exclusion. In social dance groups, dance is oriented towards different purposes; among one of which is therapeutic. In this paper, a sample obtained between 2010 and 2021 from support groups for female victims of male violence against women using dance therapy (DMT) is analysed. From this investigation, we observe the participants' evolution and the benefits gained through employing dance and movement as a support for reorganizing and restructuring situations, joining the trichotomy of thoughts, feelings, and acts so these women are empowered to make vital decisions that will positively affect their recovery. The results show that one of the keys for this recovery is the connection between movement and emotion.

Language: en