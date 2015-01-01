Abstract

Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) is a phenomenon that has been analyzed from various perspectives, among them is intimate partner violence against men. An object of study that has been given little social and academic relevance in various regions. This study aims to identify the methodological aspects and most relevant findings of IPV against men in the studies carried out in the last two decades in Latin America. Following the guidelines of the PRISMA Model, a systematic review was carried out through a search in this subject area in six databases. The total of the initial references was 426, which were subjected to analysis through a purification process where, finally, 16 articles were obtained that met the inclusion and exclusion criteria. The main results highlight that, recently, the scientific community in Latin America has focused mainly on male victims and made contributions that allow for questioning of the social, academic, and scientific minimization of this phenomenon. The results are discussed highlighting that social stigma is what continues to hinder the recognition of male victims as a legitimate and valid object of research.

Language: es