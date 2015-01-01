|
Alcaraz AO. Int. Multidiscip. J. Soc. Sci. 2022; 11(1): 82-103.
(Copyright © 2022, Hipatia Press)
This paper is a study case that analyses the various functioning logics of racism and anti-racism in Twitter, specifically following the publication of a polemic tweet against immigration by Pablo Casado, president of PP, which aligns itself on the conservative "right" of Spanish politics. The aim is to provide knowledge -still scarce in research on the subject- on the characteristics of racist discourse -and its confrontation- in digital spaces. It is a case study analysing how the selected political discourse, as elite discourse, elicits reactions and provokes social participation in digital spaces.
