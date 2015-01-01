Abstract

Terrorism tends to generate threats to the safety of common man and panic in society. These acts are beyond the preview of the law of the state. There are several types and natures e.g. political, philosophical, ideological, ethnic, religious, and others. In a wider sense, terrorism carries political motives. The perpetrators or acts of terrorism can be individuals, groups, or states. Terrorist attacks have become tragically common around the world. The majority of (82 %) terrorist attacks and deaths occurred in 5 nations, including Pakistan. South Asia is left alone as a regional frontline fighter dealing with terrorism. Pakistan frequently faces the challenges of terrorist activities with several factional assaults. The study focuses on the causes, consequences, and countermeasures of terrorism in Pakistani society, particularly in Karachi. A convenient sampling of the non-probability sampling technique is employed. Data is obtained with a sample of the targeted area. This included law enforcement agencies and administration. The result indicates the opinion of the public, civil society organizations, and think tanks on terrorism.

Language: en