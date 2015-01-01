Abstract

This article throws light on the linkage between money laundering and terrorist financing. These two serious organized crimes are dynamic and carry an inherent risk of transnational threat. Despite counter-regime activism, their proliferation is still aggravating the scenario. The central focus of the research is to review the linkages of organized crime with immigration, particularly money laundering and terrorist financing. By adopting qualitative and quantitative research approaches, the researcher tried to examine anti-money laundering & related counterterrorism policies, measures, and regulations having immigrants nexus. It is a proven fact; the porous borders of non-developed countries with internal fragile, politically disturbed, terrorist-ridden, dwindling economies have been macro-pushing factors to illegal immigrants. After 9/11, there have been frequent cases of terrorist activities, which is not possible without the involvement of terrorist financing. Thus the researcher realized its gravity and opted for the research title as a need of the hour. The various loopholes in countering money laundering and terrorist financing regime were reviewed to reach out to the root causes and existing weaknesses at the regime's end. The objective is to dissect the dynamics of money laundering and terrorism in nexus with immigrants' perspectives. The absences of laws and regulations or weak enforcement in the non-developing countries testify to the seriousness shown by existing governments towards curbing this menace. These conducive conditions substantiate criminal networks to expand their muscles at the transnational level, particularly in developed countries. As a way forward, the researcher believes the article will be a valuable contributing factor in curbing immigrants' nexus in money laundering and terrorism.

