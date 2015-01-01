Abstract

Lesbian, gay, bisexual, and trans (LGBT) people are more likely to be exposed to domestic violence when compared with others. Using a qualitative methodology, 16 LGBT people were interviewed to analyze their experiences as victims of sexual violence by family members and/or partners or former partners. Through a thematic content analysis, three main themes emerge regarding sexual violence: (i) dynamics of sexual violence; (ii) traumatic memories and dissociation episodes from sexual violence, and (iii) risk factors for the occurrence of sexual violence. The results show that participants have suffered sexual violence in childhood, adulthood, or both, with trans people being the most victimized. Coercion, manipulation, threats, and deprivation were the most common strategies used to restrict victims and prevent them from reporting the crime. Many participants report blocking their traumatic memories, as a coping mechanism related to the sexual violence suffered. Offender substance abuse, early age of victims at the time of their sexual victimization, and depressive symptoms were reported to increase the likelihood of an episode of sexual violence. It is necessary to assure specialized training among the professionals that work with LGBT victims of sexual violence within domestic contexts, considering the severe impacts they may face.

