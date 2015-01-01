Abstract

Faith leaders can be uniquely positioned to guide and support young people on health issues, particularly HIV/AIDS and sexual violence. Faith Matters!, a 2-day training workshop for faith leaders, was delivered in September 2021 in Zambia. Sixty-six faith leaders completed a questionnaire at baseline, 64 at posttraining, and 59 at 3-month follow-up. Participants' knowledge, beliefs, and comfort communicating about HIV/AIDS and sexual violence were assessed. More faith leaders accurately identified common places where sexual violence occurs at the 3-month point compared to baseline: at church (2 vs. 22, p =.000), the fields (16 vs. 29, p =.004), parties (22 vs. 36, p =.001), and clubs (24 vs. 35, p =.034). More faith leaders stated that they engaged in conversations that supported people living with HIV (48 at baseline vs. 53, p =.049 at 3-month follow-up). These findings can inform future HIV/AIDS initiatives focusing on increasing the capacity among communities of faith.

Language: en