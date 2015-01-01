|
Citation
|
Kanagasabai U, Aholou T, Chevalier MS, Tobias JL, Okuku J, Shiraishi RW, Sheneberger R, Pande YC, Chifuwe C, Mamane LE, Njika G, Obongo C, Thorsen VC. AIDS Educ. Prev. 2023; 35(Suppl A): 82-99.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Guilford Publications)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37406142
|
Abstract
|
Faith leaders can be uniquely positioned to guide and support young people on health issues, particularly HIV/AIDS and sexual violence. Faith Matters!, a 2-day training workshop for faith leaders, was delivered in September 2021 in Zambia. Sixty-six faith leaders completed a questionnaire at baseline, 64 at posttraining, and 59 at 3-month follow-up. Participants' knowledge, beliefs, and comfort communicating about HIV/AIDS and sexual violence were assessed. More faith leaders accurately identified common places where sexual violence occurs at the 3-month point compared to baseline: at church (2 vs. 22, p =.000), the fields (16 vs. 29, p =.004), parties (22 vs. 36, p =.001), and clubs (24 vs. 35, p =.034). More faith leaders stated that they engaged in conversations that supported people living with HIV (48 at baseline vs. 53, p =.049 at 3-month follow-up). These findings can inform future HIV/AIDS initiatives focusing on increasing the capacity among communities of faith.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
sexual violence; HIV; communities of faith; faith leaders; faith-based organizations (FBOs); religious entities; young people