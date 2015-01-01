Abstract

Gender-based violence (GBV) is a complex issue deeply rooted in social structures, making its eradication challenging. GBV increases the risk of HIV transmission and is a barrier to HIV testing, care, and treatment. Quality clinical services for GBV, which includes the provision of HIV postexposure prophylaxis (PEP), vary, and service delivery data are lacking. We describe GBV clinical service delivery in 15 countries supported by the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) through the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Through a descriptive statistical analysis of PEPFAR Monitoring, Evaluation, and Reporting (MER) data, we found a 252% increase in individuals receiving GBV clinical services, from 158,691 in 2017 to 558,251 in 2021. PEP completion was lowest (15%) among 15-19-year-olds. Understanding GBV service delivery is important for policy makers, program managers, and providers to guide interventions to improve the quality of service delivery and contribute to HIV epidemic control.

Language: en