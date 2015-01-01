Abstract

BACKGROUND: Reducing the risk of falling by improving balance and leg strength may be a preventive strategy. This study evaluated the integrated effects of Thai essential oil and balance exercises on parameters associated with Falls in community-dwelling older adults at risk of falling.



METHODS: Fifty-six participants were randomly allocated to either the intervention group (IG), which performed balance exercises while smelling Thai essential oil scents of Zanthoxylum limonella (Dennst.) Alston, or the control group (CG), which performed balance exercises while receiving a control patch. Balance exercises were practiced for 12, 30-minute sessions over 4 weeks. Static and dynamic balance with eyes open and eyes closed (EC), leg muscle strength, agility, and fear of falling were assessed at baseline, after the 4-week intervention, and at 1 month after the last intervention session.



RESULTS: Both groups showed significant improvements in static and dynamic balance, ankle plantarflexor strength, and agility after the 4-week intervention (p<0.05), which persisted at the 1-month follow-up (p<0.05). Compared to the CG, the IG demonstrated significantly better static balance in terms of elliptical sway area (p=0.04) and center of pressure (CoP) velocity (p=0.001) during EC, as well as ankle plantarflexor strength (p=0.01). The IG also maintained a significantly greater improvement in CoP velocity during EC (p=0.01).



CONCLUSION: Integrated Thai essential oil and balance exercises improved static balance and ankle plantarflexor strength compared to the balance exercise with a control patch in older adults at risk of falling.

Language: en