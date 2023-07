Abstract

The legal blood alcohol limit for drivers in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland should be reduced to bring it in line with other European countries, doctors have said.



The call came in a motion passed at the BMA's Annual Representative Meeting in Liverpool. Apart from in Scotland, it's currently legal to drive in the UK with a blood alcohol concentration of up to 80 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of blood (80 mg/100 ml)1--the highest level in Europe. By contrast, the …



Keywords: Ethanol impaired driving

