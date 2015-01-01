Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To explore health problems and the recovery process after being deployed in a major incident.



DESIGN: Qualitative, explorative design. SETTING: Ambulance services in Sweden. PARTICIPANTS AND METHODS: Semistructured, individual two-session interviews with 15 ambulance nurses with the experience of being deployed to major incidents were conducted. Data were analysed with thematic analysis.



RESULTS: Being deployed in major incidents was perceived to be straining and led to both physical health problems and distress. To recover, the ambulance nurses strived to use strategies to distance themselves from the situation and created supportive conditions for their recovery, and if successful, the experiences led to both professional and personal growth and self-awareness. However, being deployed in major incidents without significant preparedness or experience could harm individuals and, in the worst case, end their career.



CONCLUSIONS: A successful recovery from the physical and mental exhaustion experienced after being deployed in a major incident required both individual abilities and self-care strategies as well as a supportive working environment. Supporting individual recovery strategies and following up on physical and mental well-being over time should be part of all ambulance services procedures after major incidents.

Language: en