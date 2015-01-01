Abstract

Humeral fractures in arm wrestling are rarely reported entities in the orthopedic literature and can present with significant pain and debilitation. These injuries are even more uncommon in female practitioners of the sport. Rotational forces applied to the humerus during competition can result in the transmission of stress into the distal part of the humerus, thereby causing a spiral fracture. Common complications that can arise from such an injury can include radial nerve palsy and butterfly fragments of the humerus. These can occur in arm wrestling and can present with prominent pain, weakness, and functional impairment. Treatment often varies according to the presenting case and are often operative in cases with displaced fractures, and non-operative in those of nondisplaced fractures. Prognostic outcomes are often favorable and uneventful. In this article, we explore a distal humeral fracture in a female arm wrestler and discuss the mechanism, presentation, and management of such an injury, based on a thorough yet concise review of literature.

