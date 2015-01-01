SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

McLoughlin RJ, Swanson RL. Cureus 2023; 15(7): e41282.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Curēus)

DOI

10.7759/cureus.41282

PMID

37405126

PMCID

PMC10317077

Abstract

Hypopituitarism is characterized by an underactive pituitary gland and may result in growth hormone deficiency, hypothyroidism, testosterone deficiency, and/or adrenal insufficiency. Traumatic brain injury (TBI) exposure is a known risk factor for hypopituitarism. However, patients with hypopituitarism secondary to TBI exposure may go undiagnosed because the signs and symptoms of hypopituitarism can be subtle. This case report describes a 40-year-old male US military veteran who endorsed fatigue, sexual dysfunction, and weight gain several years after experiencing multiple mild TBIs during his military service. He ultimately underwent a full neuroendocrine workup that revealed low testosterone in addition to previously diagnosed hypothyroidism with a resolution of symptoms after starting testosterone therapy.


Language: en

Keywords

concussion; traumatic brain injury; hypogonadotropic hypogonadism; hypopituitarism; mild traumatic brain injury (mtbi); neuroendocrine; testosterone; testosterone deficiency; testosterone replacement

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print