Abstract

PURPOSE: To verify the psychometric properties of the Brazilian-Portuguese version of the Falls Behavioral (FaB-Brazil) Scale in Parkinson's disease (PD). MATERIAL AND METHODS: Participants (n = 96) were assessed by disease-specific, self-report and functional mobility measures. Internal consistency of the FaB-Brazil scale was evaluated using Cronbach's alpha and inter-rater and test-retest reliability using intraclass correlation coefficients (ICC). The standard error of measurement (SEM), minimal detectable change (MDC), ceiling and floor effects, and convergent and discriminative validity were evaluated.



RESULTS: Internal consistency was moderate (α = 0.77). Excellent inter-rater (ICC = 0.90; p < 0.001) and test-retest (ICC = 0.91; p < 0.001) reliability were found. The SEM was 0.20 and MDC was 0.38. Ceiling and floor effects were not found. Convergent validity was established by the positive correlations between the FaB-Brazil scale and age, modified Hoehn and Yahr, PD duration, Movement Disorders Society-Unified Parkinson's Disease Rating Scale, Motor Aspects of Experiences of Daily Living, Timed Up & Go and 8-item Parkinson's Disease Questionnaire, and negative correlations between the FaB-Brazil scale and community mobility, Schwab & England, and Activities-specific Balance Confidence scale. Females showed greater protective behaviors than males; recurrent fallers showed greater protective behaviors than non-recurrent fallers (p < 0.05).



CONCLUSIONS: The FaB-Brazil scale is reliable and valid for assessing people with PD.

Language: en