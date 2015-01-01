Abstract

PURPOSE: To evaluate the balance in patients with total knee arthroplasty (TKA) and knee osteoarthrosis (KOA), measured by postural stability computerized evaluation (PSCE), and to evaluate the effect of post-TKA patients' characteristics in their performance on PSCE.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: An observational cross-sectional study was conducted in two sets of patients: (A) patients with KOA and primary TKA surgery scheduled and (B) patients who underwent primary TKA >9 months. Sociodemographic, radiographic, clinical and PSCE parameters (using the Biodex Balance System) were assessed.



RESULTS: Post-TKA patients placed more load on the replaced knee than the contralateral osteoarthritic knee (p = 0.027). They had less imbalance on the balance tests performed with the eyes open, on stable (p = 0.032), and unstable platforms (p = 0.022). These patients also showed better postural stability in monopodalic stance, both standing on the TKA (p = 0.010) and contralateral knee (p = 0.017). Age, weight, pain on the operated knee, extension deficit on the operated knee, and Berg Balance Scale scores on post-TKA patients were significantly associated with their performance on PSCE tests.



CONCLUSIONS: PSCE can be useful to quantify the balance of post-TKA and KOA patients.Implications for RehabilitationTotal knee arthroplasty is the definitive treatment for knee osteoarthrosis and it has several benefits, but its effect on balance is still unknown.Postural stability computerized evaluation is used to evaluate balance on vestibular diseases and it has been recently studied on musculoskeletal conditions.Postural stability computerized evaluation may be useful to evaluate patients' balance before and after total knee arthroplasty.

Language: en