Abstract

This study investigated whether impairment persists after posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) has resolved. Traumatically injured patients (N = 1,035) were assessed during hospital admission and at 3 (85%) and 12 months (73%). Quality of life prior to traumatic injury was measured with the World Health Organization Quality of Life-BREF during hospitalization and at each subsequent assessment. PTSD was assessed using the Clinician-Administered PTSD Scale at 3 and 12 months. After controlling for preinjury functioning, current pain, and comorbid depression, patients whose PTSD symptoms had resolved by 12 months were more likely to have poorer quality of life in psychological (OR = 3.51), physical (OR = 10.17), social (OR = 4.54), and environmental (OR = 8.83) domains than those who never developed PTSD. These data provide initial evidence that PTSD can result in lingering effects on functional capacity even after remission of symptoms. Reprinted from Clin Psychol Sci 2016; 4:493-498, with permission from Sage. Copyright © 2016.

