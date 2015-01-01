Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The purpose of this study was to evaluate the mediating role of growth mindset of anxiety beliefs and avoidant coping behaviors in predicting changes in anxiety across the first year of college, drawing from a sample of first year students managing the transition to college under the COVID-19 pandemic and associated restrictions (Fall 2020-Fall 2021).



METHODS: Self-report online surveys (n=122) were administered to first year students at four timepoints: the beginning (August 2020; T1), and follow up surveys at two months (October 2020; T2), three months (November 2020; T3) and twelve months (August 2021; T4).



RESULTS: Path analysis indicate that growth mindset of anxiety and avoidant coping partially mediate the relationship between baseline anxiety and later anxiety outcomes.



DISCUSSION: These findings have implications for mental health interventions designed to alter health attributions and mindset.

