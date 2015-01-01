Abstract

Black and Hispanic/Latino sexual and gender diverse individuals disproportionately experience overlapping health disparities, such as drug use and elevated depressive symptoms, which are often driven by minority stressors. We sought to better understand the interaction between drug use and mental health, as it may be fruitful in developing effective interventions to address co-occurring health disparities. In a longitudinal, 5-wave sample of 300 Black and Hispanic/Latino sexual and gender diverse (SGD) individuals collected between March 2020 and March 2022, we found a within-person association between greater than average levels of psychological distress (depression and anxiety) and more frequent extra-medical use of cannabis, inhalants, methamphetamines, and opioids over the span of two years. These associations held after adjusting for the direct, within-person association of internalized homonegativity with drug use frequency. These results suggest that psychological distress explains at least some variance in drug use among Black and Hispanic/Latino SGD individuals. This highlights the importance of interventions that focus on mental health among Black and Hispanic/Latino SGD individuals who report drug use.

