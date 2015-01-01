Abstract

BACKGROUND: Domestic violence against women is a worldwide phenomenon and a major public health concern. The adverse effects on the physical and mental health of the women survivors of domestic violence are influenced by various psychosocial factors. This study aimed to understand psychological distress, perceived social support, and coping strategies among women survivors of domestic violence and its implications.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: It is a cross-sectional study conducted with 30 women survivors of domestic violence from urban Bengaluru who were registered with a women's helpline. Data were collected using a socio-demographic schedule, a self-reporting questionnaire assessing psychological distress, perceived social support scale, and ways of coping scale. Descriptive and inferential statistics were used to analyze the data.



RESULTS: Psychological distress was the highest among participants facing violence due to perpetrator using alcohol (M = 11.6, SD = 3.9) and (M = 11.73, SD = 3.5) dowry harassment. Perceived social support from family (M = 14.76, SD = 4.54) and friends (M = 11.85, SD = 4.7) was the highest among participants who reported that alcohol use was not a reason for violence.



CONCLUSION: It can be noticed that alcohol use, dowry harassment, and poor coping strategies were the main reasons for domestic violence, which has led to severe psychosocial distress among the women survivors.

