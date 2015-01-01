|
Jyothsna KA, Shetty KV, Kumar S, Baruah U, Jyothi HP, Amritha KS, Sachetha GM. J. Educ. Health Promot. 2023; 12: e158.
37404937
BACKGROUND: Domestic violence against women is a worldwide phenomenon and a major public health concern. The adverse effects on the physical and mental health of the women survivors of domestic violence are influenced by various psychosocial factors. This study aimed to understand psychological distress, perceived social support, and coping strategies among women survivors of domestic violence and its implications.
mental health; Coping; Domestic violence; social support; helpline; urban; women survivors